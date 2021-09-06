Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,937 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.29% of Foot Locker worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.