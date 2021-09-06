Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 11,628 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in WNS were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

