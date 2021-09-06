Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 62,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 54.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $85.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.