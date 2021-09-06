Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.51 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Chemed worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 20.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE opened at $478.25 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,105,766 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

