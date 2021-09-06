Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.24% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

