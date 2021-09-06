Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

