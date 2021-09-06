Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,874.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,388.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.