Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raises Dividend to $3.06 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 3.058 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

