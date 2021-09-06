ForTube Hits Market Capitalization of $48.84 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $21.22 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00146759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00791915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00047638 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.