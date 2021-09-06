Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

