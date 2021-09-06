Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $699.00

Shares of Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 699 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.92), with a volume of 20165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 679 ($8.87).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 617.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 556.95. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97.

In related news, insider David Daly acquired 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

About Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.