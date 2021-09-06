Full18 Capital LLC Acquires 7,245 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

