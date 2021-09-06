Full18 Capital LLC Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 1.8% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

