Full18 Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises about 1.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

