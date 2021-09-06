Full18 Capital LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. NCR accounts for approximately 3.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $695,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $2,621,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

