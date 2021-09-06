Full18 Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $193,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 27,052 shares worth $3,027,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

