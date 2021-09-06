Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.