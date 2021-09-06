Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 83,651 Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Motive Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at $932,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motive Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTV stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,145. Motive Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

