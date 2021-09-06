FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreased by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $15,763,000.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.