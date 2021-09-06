Genaro Network (GNX) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.82 million and $2.43 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

