General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

