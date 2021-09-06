GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of GFL Environmental worth $28,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

