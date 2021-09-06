Giant Price Reaches $0.0095 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 212.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $125,101.32 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 550.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00018637 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 13,183,369 coins and its circulating supply is 13,145,876 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

