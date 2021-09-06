Gitcoin (GTC) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $170.44 million and $36.27 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $12.00 or 0.00023219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00143727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00792534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

