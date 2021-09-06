GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,160. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

