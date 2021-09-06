Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Financial Contrast

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 7.91 N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.27 $286.50 million $18.06 8.93

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 4.03% 33.86% 10.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $223.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

