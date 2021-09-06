GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce sales of $123.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.91 million to $128.41 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $55.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $471.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $613.15 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 160,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 807,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.