GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

