GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $71,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.12, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

