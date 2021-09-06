GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CMRX opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $594.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

