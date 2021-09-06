GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVFM stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

