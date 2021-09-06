GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 109,808 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,808 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.