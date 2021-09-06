Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.40.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

