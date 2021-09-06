Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.86 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

