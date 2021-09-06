Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.