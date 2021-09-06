Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,503.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,339. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.