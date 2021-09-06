Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 6,050,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,391. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

