Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.9% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,394,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

