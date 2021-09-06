Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

KOD stock opened at $91.93 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 83,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and have sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

