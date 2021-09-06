Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.75 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

