Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $555,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

