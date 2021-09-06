Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 65.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

