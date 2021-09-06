Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,500 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $71.29 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

