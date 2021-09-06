Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ferro were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ferro by 12.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 78.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOE. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

