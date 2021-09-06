Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

