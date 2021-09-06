Head-To-Head Comparison: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 18.34 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.20 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.69 -$159.45 million $0.91 12.63

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Indonesia Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $13.02, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.