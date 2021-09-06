Head-To-Head Comparison: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.7% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 5.62% 4.06% 2.66% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oil-Dri Co. of America and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Galileo Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $283.23 million 0.92 $18.90 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

