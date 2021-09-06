Head to Head Contrast: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Armada Hoffler Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.91 $29.15 million $1.10 12.41

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 8.73% 5.11% 1.58%

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

