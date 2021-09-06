Head-To-Head Contrast: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) & BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freedom and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91

BlackRock has a consensus price target of $969.09, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Freedom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 40.48% 67.57% 10.19% BlackRock 30.39% 16.30% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom and BlackRock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $352.55 million 10.70 $142.29 million N/A N/A BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.80 $4.93 billion $33.82 27.71

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

