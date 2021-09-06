Head-To-Head Survey: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.76 $159.57 million $3.81 45.73 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,113.90 $1.62 million N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11% Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $214.61, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

